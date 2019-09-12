NY attorney general targets companies selling DIY rape kits

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general has sent cease-and-desist letters to two companies that are selling do-it-yourself rape kits to sexual assault survivors.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, says the products being marketed by MeToo Kit and Preserve Group raise concerns because the companies are implying that DNA evidence collected using their kits could be admissible in court.

Preserve co-founder Jane Mason said Thursday that it's "ultimately the judge's decision" what evidence is admissible. She said her company's kits have been available on Amazon for about a month.

MeToo's kits are not for sale yet. Company co-founder Madison Campbell has said she started the company because of her own experience as a sexual assault survivor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent MeToo a cease-and-desist letter last month.