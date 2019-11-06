NJ family pleads for burglar to return stolen ashes

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman whose home was burglarized is pleading with the thieves to return one item, a box containing her late husband's ashes.

Jamie Stratton, niece of the victim, says burglars kicked down the front door, stole the box and jewelry that included a commemorative wedding band set.

Stratton says her aunt, Liz Stratton, "just wants the box to be returned," and the jewelry has no value compared to his ashes.

Liz Stratton was away from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 and the family isn't sure when the South Amboy home was burglarized.