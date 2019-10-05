NH man charged — again — with recording women in a bathroom

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man accused of recording women in restrooms and dressing rooms this past summer is facing new charges.

WMUR-TV reports that 21-year-old Travis Demers, of Manchester, was charged after being caught hiding in a women's restroom in a grocery store on Thursday.

Police say Demers was arrested on a warrant in a robbery case. He was also charged with violating bail conditions, violation of privacy, and falsifying physical evidence after police say he initially hid his phone from them.

Manchester's police chief said it's time to take victims into consideration when determining bail. Demers remained jailed Saturday; it wasn't known if he has an attorney.