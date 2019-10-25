N Carolina police identify man fatally shot, 2nd wounded

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Released 911 calls describe an angry man who appeared drunk and accosting grocery store customers before a responding North Carolina police officer fatally shot him.

Greenville police on Friday identified the dead man as 53-year-old Michael Babcock of Winterville.

Police Chief Mark Holtzman tells WITN that Officer Brian Neague responded to complaint calls Thursday afternoon and encountered Babcock, who had a gun.

Holtzman said Neague fired. A bystander was also hit. Police said 79-year-old Walter Murphy of Greenville was treated and released from a hospital Thursday evening.

Police also released police radio and 911 calls, including one in which someone requests that an officer talk to an upset man harassing people outside the grocery store.

Neague has been placed on administrative leave. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.