Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say there's a manhunt in Tennessee for murder suspect who was mistakenly released from jail.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Karla West told news outlets that authorities were searching Wednesday for 26-year-old Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar.

Authorities are blaming a clerical error for his release on Friday. He is one of three men indicted on murder charges in the 2017 killing of Luis Antonio Lopez of La Vergne.

Authorities have not described a motive for the slaying.