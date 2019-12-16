Murder charges likely after Springfield man dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges after a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Pedro Bolanos was arrested Saturday after 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez was shot Friday as he drove a pickup.

The Springfield News-Leader report s Bolanos was initially charged with first-degree assault but police say they will present murder charges to prosecutors because Aguilar-Hernandez died at a hospital.

Officers discovered Aguilar-Hernandez shot when they investigated what was initially thought to be a single-vehicle accident.

Police documents indicate the shooting was drug-related.

Bolanos is being held in jail without bond. He does not have an attorney listed for this case.