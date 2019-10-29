More than 200 arrested in North Carolina drug, gun crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement say more than 200 people have been arrested for alcohol, drug and firearm charges in a statewide crackdown.

The Department of Public Safety says in a news release on Monday that of the 399 charges filed from last weekend's operation, 31 were felony charges, 136 were alcoholic beverage-related and 109 were drug-related. Across the state, special agents removed three impaired drivers from roadways, seized various types of controlled substances and 11 firearms, one of which was stolen.

In Asheville, special agents stopped a vehicle leaving an Alcoholic Beverage Control-licensed outlet and seized a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges and oxycodone from the driver.

Special agents will submit violation reports to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for violations at 14 ABC-permitted businesses.