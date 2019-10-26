More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) less Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been ... more Photo: Jason Roberts, AP Photo: Jason Roberts, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — More Vietnamese families are coming forward with information their relatives may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

British police initially said they believed the victims were Chinese but acknowledged this was a "developing picture."

Police on Friday arrested three people on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

In Vietnam, the father of 20-year-old Nguyen Dình Luong feared his son was among the dead.

He told The Associated Press he had not been able to reach him since last week, when he told his father he would join a group in Paris that was trying to reach England.