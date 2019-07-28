Montana searchers find body of missing Oregon child

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police in Medford, Oregon, say Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing Oregon child.

Montana police were searching for 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

The boy's parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Medford police say a dead 2-year-old believed to be Aiden was found in a remote area of Montana.

The body was found in the same area that Janiak and Salcido were seen several days earlier.

Medford police say witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family.