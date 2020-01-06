Mom pleads no contest to helping son in body parts case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A mother accused of helping her son move the dismembered remains of a woman pleaded no contest Monday before a trial in western Michigan.

Barbara Chance faces up to a year in jail, Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld said.

Chance's son, Jared Chance, was convicted in September of killing and dismembering Ashley Young. Her torso was found in December 2018 in the basement of his Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found.

Barbara Chance, 64, pleaded no contest to perjury and accessory after the fact.

Investigators said Barbara Chance and her husband, James, picked up their son and drove him to their Holland home, along with boxes of body parts, a saw and cleaning products. The saw later was found under the couple's couch.

Police said Jared Chance returned to his home the next day with most of the items.

Jared Chance, 30, is serving a 100-year prison sentence. His father, James Chance, a former Rock Island, Illinois police officer, faces trial Monday.