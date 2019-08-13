Mohave County jail inmate dies, appears to be natural causes

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a jail inmate that appears to be from natural causes.

They say a detention officer at the county's Adult Detention Facility was alerted to an unresponsive inmate around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer called for assistance and immediately initiated CPR on the inmate before the jail's medical staff took over, but the inmate couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials say the inmate has been identified as 57-year-old Kim Maurice Monahan of Bullhead City.

The county Medical Examiner's Office says it appears there's no reason to suspect foul play in Monahan's death, but their investigation is ongoing.