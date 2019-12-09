Missouri man who attacked wife with ax sentenced to 5 years

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Missouri man who attacked his wife with an ax has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports Alidor Sita Masingo, of Kirksville, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in late November to first-degree domestic assault.

Court documents state a witness saw Masingo holding an ax outside his home struggling with a woman while children yelled for help in June 2018.

Three Truman State University students who lived nearby rushed to the scene and restrained Masingo until law enforcement arrived.

The victim was hospitalized in Columbia but has recovered.