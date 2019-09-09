Missouri man indicted in 31-year-old killing of young mother

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old man has been indicted in the 31-year-old killing of a young mother in southwest Missouri.

Lawrence Gene Timmons, of Pierce City, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cynthia Smith, of Aurora. He also faces multiple counts of forgery and unlawful possession of a firearm in unrelated cases.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Smith's body was found in August 1988, in the Dry Valley Cemetery area, 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northwest of Pierce City. She was last seen about a week earlier leaving a bar with an unknown man. A baby sitter filed a missing person's report when Smith did not pick up her 4- and 8-year-old sons.

No attorney is listed for Timmons in online court records.

