Mississippi police investigate death of man found in manhole

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are trying to determine what happened to a 60-year-old man found dead in a manhole filled with water.

Greenville police were called to the manhole early Thursday for a report of a possible body, The Delta Democrat-Times reported. They found the 60-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't immediately released.

No trauma was immediately spotted on the man, whose body has been sent to a state crime lab for autopsy, Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said.