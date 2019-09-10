Mississippi man gets 11 years for his part in cross burning

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi man has received an 11-year prison sentence for his part in burning a cross near the home of an African American family.

The Justice Department says 38-year-old Louie Bernard Revette was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett in Hattiesburg.

Revette pleaded guilty in April to one count each of interference with housing rights, which is a federal civil rights violation, and of using fire during the commission of a felony.

Revette acknowledged recruiting someone to help him build a cross to burn near the home of a juvenile in a predominantly black area of Seminary, Mississippi, in 2017. He also acknowledged building the cross to threaten, frighten and intimidate people because of their race.

His accomplice pleaded guilty in August and awaits sentencing in November.