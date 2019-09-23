Missing mom's husband scolded over lax GPS battery charging

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has warned the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five to keep his monitoring device battery properly charged or he may be jailed on higher bail.

Fotis Dulos appeared Monday in Stamford Superior Court after officials reported the battery level on the ankle-worn device fell below 25% at least four times in the past month.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, vanished May 24 and hasn't been seen since. She and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and child custody case.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood and took other coverup actions.

Fotis Dulos remains free after posting $1 million bail.