Minneapolis VA worker accused of hiding bathroom camera

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former worker at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center is charged with filming 11 people with a hidden camera in a men's restroom trash can.

Mauricio Morales, 45, of Eden Prairie was charged Tuesday with 11 counts of interfering with privacy. According to the charges, Morales said he drilled a hole into the trash can, mounted the camera with Velcro and would view the videos on his laptop.

Morales told police he installed the camera on four different days between Feb. 19 and 22, according to the charges.

The charges did not specify whether the alleged victims were employees or clients.

The VA calls the allegations “abhorrent" and says Morales has not worked at the VA for about 10 months.

Morales declined to comment to the Star Tribune. He does not have an attorney listed for his case.