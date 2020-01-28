Mesa police: Shots fired from car into SUV; 2 women wounded

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police were investigating a shooting that left a SUV riddled with bullet holes and the two women inside wounded, one critically.

A person in a car fired the shots when the car and the SUV stopped after both vehicles were driven aggressively Monday night, said Detective Jason Flam, a Mesa Police Department spokesman.

Flam said investigators were trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

It wasn't clear whether any arrest had been made but Flam said no suspects were at large.

He said one woman was in critical condition after being shot three times and that the other woman was not in critical condition and was shot once in the leg.

Flam said no additional information was available.