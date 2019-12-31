Memphis kidnapping suspect fatally shot in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Police in eastern Arkansas fatally shot a kidnapping suspect early Tuesday during a traffic stop and officers discovered the suspected kidnapping victim alive inside the vehicle's trunk, authorities said.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a report early Tuesday of two men who were seen forcing a man into the trunk of a car, the Memphis Police Department said.

Memphis police tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and crossed Interstate 40 into West Memphis, Arkansas. There, an Arkansas State Police officer forced the car to stop and the driver fled, Memphis police said.

Officers opened fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Memphis police said. The passenger of the car was arrested and police found a 61-year-old man inside the trunk of the car.

Police said the man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation prompted a temporary shutdown of the Interstate 40 bridge, which connects Tennessee to Arkansas by crossing the Mississippi River.