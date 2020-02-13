Memorial set for state trooper killed by stranded motorist

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A memorial is being held for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was fatally shot by a stranded motorist last week alongside Interstate 95, officials said.

A procession will begin Thursday morning for Trooper Joseph Bullock at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, followed by a ceremony at the Bayside Community Church – East Bradenton Campus, according to a high patrol news release. The procession will then continue to Sarasota National Cemetery in the afternoon.

Bullock, 42, died the morning of Feb. 5 near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, officials said. A passing police officer from Riviera Beach fatally shot the suspect.

Bullock, a 19-year veteran, had been with the shooter for several minutes before the shooting, officials said. Officials haven't said what prompted the shooting.