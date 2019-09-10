McSally distances herself from GOP chair's fundraising email

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally says it was a mistake for state GOP chairman Kelli Ward to write in a fundraising email that the party would stop Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly "dead in his tracks."

McSally responded to the Ward's email Monday in an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR.

Ward's email last week sparked a backlash among Democrats. Kelly's wife, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head eight years ago. She survived, and the couple became advocates for gun control.

McSally says she disagrees with Kelly's views on guns, but she would not have used the words Ward chose. She says she has not talked to Ward.

Ward did not immediately respond to McSally's interview. She said last week she doesn't wish Kelly and harm.