Mayor seeks help in stopping ‘cycle’ of violence, homicides

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s mayor and police department are pleading for investigative leads in the shooting death of the mother of two State Police officers as the city’s annual homicide tally approaches record levels.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Wednesday said a surge in local homicides is the culmination of a decadelong trend linked to drug abuse, gangs and depleted police ranks.

He says the city is preparing an anti-violence initiative while seeking $30 million in new funding from the Legislature to combat crime.

Albuquerque Police Lieutenant Scott Norris says police are searching for a 2000 Jeep Cherokee in connection with the death of a woman whose husband reported she was shot Tuesday morning. Police provided no further details.

The Albuquerque Journal identified the deceased woman as the mother of State Police officers.