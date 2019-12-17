Massachusetts prosecutor sues Connecticut security company

BOSTON (AP) — The attorney general of Massachusetts said Tuesday she obtained a court order against a Connecticut home security company accused of deceptive business practices.

Attorney General Maura Healey is suing residential security provider Safe Home Security in Middletown, Connecticut and chief executive David Roman. Her complaint accuses the company of automatically renewing contracts even when customers tried to cancel, charging for services that were never provided, charged unlawful late fees and interest and harassing consumers.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to prohibit the company from engaging in any of these practices while the lawsuit is pending, Healey said Tuesday.

A phone message left at Roman's office Tuesday was not immediately returned. Roman declined to comment after a court hearing in late November, according to The Boston Globe.

Joseph Lipari, an attorney for the company, said in court in November that in the event some of these things happened, they may have been aberrations, not standard operating procedure. Lipari also could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Healey, a Democrat, said her office began investigating after it received more than 100 complaints from Massachusetts customers who claimed they couldn't cancel their service contracts. The lawsuit seeks refunds for consumers and civil penalties.