Massachusetts man gets consecutive life sentences

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences for killing two people in a drug den.

Wes Doughty was sentenced Monday following his conviction Friday on two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges in the February 2017 killings of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 40-year-old Jennifer O'Connor inside the Peabody home.

Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Doughty shot Greenlaw and stabbed O'Connor.

Doughty's attorney asked that the sentences be served at the same time, but prosecutors sought back-to-back life sentences because he committed "two equally distinct, horrific murders." He will not have the opportunity to earn parole.

Greenlaw's mother, Margo Bollettiero-Duarte, in a victim impact statement said while she thought Doughty was "inhumane, she forgave him so she could move on with her life.