Marysville man fatally shot, woman arrested
MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Marysville man was fatally shot and a woman has been arrested.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe says detectives responded to a report of a man accidentally shooting himself at a residence around midnight Thursday.
She says the 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
O’Keefe says a woman and two juveniles who were there at the time gave conflicting reports of what happened, leading detectives to believe the death was suspicious.
After further interviews, O’Keefe says a 47-year-old Marysville woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County jail for investigation of second-degree murder.
