Maryland engineer gets prison time for computer sabotage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A systems engineer whom federal authorities say sabotaged a U.S. Army contract for his former employer by accessing computer networks and stealing information has received a two-year prison sentence.

A federal judge on Friday in Alexandria issued the sentence for 40-year-old Barrence Anthony of Waldorf, Maryland, which included nearly $50,000 in restitution. Anthony had pleaded guilty to one count in May.

The U.S. attorney for eastern Virginia says court documents show Anthony had been tipped off he would lose his job at Federated IT, which was providing services for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The government says he deleted all user accounts except his own, changed domain registration information and put proprietary information in his personal accounts.

The company valued the proprietary information Anthony took at over $1 million.