Marijuana grows found in 2 Southern California homes
TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — Riverside County authorities have found illegal marijuana growing operations inside two suburban homes.
The Sheriff's Department says about 700 marijuana plants were found Wednesday in a Temecula-area home after a caller reported four or five people were breaking into the residence.
Deputies found an open door and conducted a safety sweep. No one was found but they did discover the illegal marijuana grow and a search warrant was obtained.
On Saturday, county firefighters responding to a report of residential flooding in the Temescal Valley area requested deputies to respond to an illegal pot grow.
The Sheriff's Department says 3,000 plants were removed.
