Man who shot acquaintance and buried gun sentenced

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A man who fatally shot an acquaintance in Lakewood and then buried the gun was sentenced Tuesday.

The News Tribune reports Curtis Pierre Davis IV, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and residential burglary in connection with the death of 18-year-old Rodney Chandler.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Davis a high-end sentence of five years, 10 months in prison.

Davis’ plea statement said he thought Chandler fired at him while he was sleeping, so he fired back.

Shawn Chandler, the victim’s 22-year-old brother, told the court: “This whole situation has stripped everything away from me and my family.”

Chandler described his brother as “courageous, joyful and caring” and said he hoped Davis realizes what he did.

“He was too young,” Chandler told The News Tribune after court. “His life didn’t even begin, you know?”