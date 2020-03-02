Man who died in Kansas City police chase was murder suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who died during a police chase last week in Kansas City was a suspect in a murder, police said Monday.

Twashon Wilkins, 22, died Thursday when the car he was driving hit a power pole at a high rate of speed, went through a fence and hit an apartment.

Wilkins was suspected in the Feb. 23 murder of Antonio Smith, who was found dead in Kansas City on Feb. 23. Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance and then found Smith lying on the ground.

The chase involving Wilkins began when police tried to arrest him on a felony warrant. He rammed a police vehicle and fled the scene.

A passenger in Wilkins' vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.