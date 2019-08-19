Man suspected of lighting mother on fire surrenders

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 54-year-old man suspected of lighting his mother on fire has surrendered to police more than five hours after locking himself inside a home east of Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says deputies responding to a domestic violence incident just before dawn Monday found the woman suffering from burns at the house in Rancho Cucamonga. She was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Officials say the woman told investigators that the man had been acting erratically and had set her on fire.

SWAT officers responded as authorities tried to get the man to come out. After several hours of periodically shouting at deputies he was taken into custody shortly before noon.

Officials didn't immediately release the names of the suspect or the alleged victim.