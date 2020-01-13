Man stabs 8 in Colorado Springs, apparently at random

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man went on a stabbing rampage overnight in Colorado Springs, stabbing eight people apparently at random until he was restrained by some of his victims and arrested by officers, police said Monday.

Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city's America the Beautiful Park, police said in a statement.

The victims were taken to hospitals but police said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.”

The suspect was not immediately identified.