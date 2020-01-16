Man shot and killed while riding bike in Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in a Southern California neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Residents reported hearing gunshots late Thursday in Riverside. When officers arrived they found a wounded man in the street next to a bike, said police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Railsback told the Press-Enterprise.

Investigators believe the victim was riding the bike when he was hit by the gunfire, Railsback said.

Detectives were still at the scene Thursday morning. A bloodhound was brought to the site, but could not pick up a trace for a suspect, Railsback said.