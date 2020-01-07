Man sentenced to 10 years for threatening county prosecutor

A man who threatened to kill a Missouri county prosecutor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Richard McNabb, 37, of Clinton, threatened to kill Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields in January 2017 after Shields prosecuted McNabb in connection with the death of his child. McNabb was convicted of child neglect and sentenced to 10 years in prison after he reportedly fell asleep on top of his 2-year-old child.

McNabb reportedly told family members he intended to kill Shields and then kill himself. Family members contacted law enforcement and Shields' family left their home while a search was conducted. A rifle belonging to McNabb was found on the porch of Shields' home but officers located and arrested McNabb.

He was found guilty in November of tampering with a judicial official and was sentenced on Friday.

McNabb's sentence will run consecutively with his earlier sentence for child neglect and another for maintaining a public nuisance.