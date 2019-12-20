Man sentenced in shooting of 5-year-old hit by stray bullet

A man convicted in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl who was struck and injured by a stray bullet while walking home from a Fourth of July fireworks show is now headed to federal prison.

Jamar Battle was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison and will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed. The 31-year-old Newark man was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

The charge stemmed from a July 2018 shooting in Newark, when Battle fired six shots at a moving car in which his girlfriend was an occupant. He was not charged with the shooting of the girl, who was with her father at the time.

The girl suffered a broken leg. Her father was not injured.

Battle had six prior felony convictions, according to officials and court records.