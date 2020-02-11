Man sentenced for bribing 2 postal workers in drug scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey drug dealer who bribed postal workers to bring him marijuana parcels he had shipped in from California has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Glenn Blackstone, 50, of Newark will also have to serve five years of supervised release once he's freed from prison under the sentence imposed Monday. He had pleaded guilty in April 2018 to giving bribes and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Federal prosecutors have said Blackstone bought marijuana from a conspirator who produced it in California and oversaw its shipping in parcels from California and Nevada. These parcels had fictitious names and addresses on them and were not addressed directly to Blackstone.

Blackstone paid about $12,400 overall in bribes to the letter carriers to have them deliver these parcels to him, prosecutors have said.