Man's body found in shallow grave in Mississippi

SONTAG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities are asking for help identifying a man, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler says a minister discovered the grave Wednesday while checking on his property in Sontag.

The Daily Leader reports Butler said the body appears to be a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He estimates the man was buried sometime in late July.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Butler says investigators hope they'll be able to match dental records to learn his identity.

Butler is asking anyone with information about the person to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 601-587-2961.

___

Information from: The Daily Leader, http://www.dailyleader.com