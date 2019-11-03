Man's body found in Creek in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an Oregon creek.

KOIN-TV reports Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Cedar Mill Creek in the Beaverton area where the body was found Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says the deceased man was found about 100 feet downstream of a waterfall.

The body was recovered from the creek.

Official say it's unclear foul play was involved in the man's death.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as identify the body.

