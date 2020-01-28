Man pleads in 2019 double slaying; Sentencing set for April

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old Louisiana man has agreed to a plea deal in the double slaying of a mother and daughter that was sparked by a dispute over custody of his children.

Prosecutors said Frederick Dewayne Jackson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder for January 2019 shooting of 21-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her 40-year-old mother, Maeisha Simoneaux, KSLA-TV reported. But facing life in prison, and with jury selection in the trial ready to begin, Jackson agreed Monday to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deal with the Bossier Parish District Attorney's office.

According to prosecutors, Jackson and Shandrell Simoneaux had two daughters together and the double homicide occurred as part of a domestic dispute over custody of the girls. Both children, ages five and two, were at the Misty Hollow Apartments at the time of the homicides, and prosecutors told the television station that one of the girls witnessed her mother being shot.

Each manslaughter conviction carries a maximum penalty of 40 years. Prosecutors said Jackson will be formally sentenced April 28. Under Louisiana law, he will not be eligible to apply for early release or parole for at least 60 years.