Man pleads guilty to sex assault in Kansas welfare office

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old old while the two were staying overnight at a Kansas child welfare office.

Twenty-year-old Michael Hamer accepted a plea deal Thursday to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The second charge of indecent liberties with a child was added in exchange for prosecutors dropping a rape charge.

Prosecutors said Hamer assaulted the girl in May 2018 while they were both in the foster system and spending the night at a KVC Health Systems office in Olathe.

The Kansas City Star reports the girl was sleeping in the conference room when Hamer assaulted her. The social worker who was supervising them is no longer working for KVC.

Hamer's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com