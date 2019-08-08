Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Arizona officer

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to killing a police officer in a city on the Mexico border as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop their push for a death sentence.

David Ernesto Murillo pleaded guilty Wednesday to all 39 charges against him in Santa Cruz County Court.

Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova was killed after responding to a report of an armed carjacker and spotting a vehicle driving away in April 2018.

Authorities say Cordova pulled over Murillo, who left his car and fired an assault weapon at least 10 times at the patrol car.

Murillo, 29, of Tempe went on to carjack more vehicles, authorities said.

The charges against Murillo include first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer.

Prosecutors filed a notice in February that they intended to pursue the death penalty. Murillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.