Man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed his girlfriend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man facing charges in connection to a drunken driving crash that killed his girlfriend last year has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Allen Hall, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court on Monday to one count of felony motor vehicle homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports Hall lost control of his truck in July 2018, which flew in the air, struck several trees and ejected 39-year-old Melinda Carriveau, resulting in her death.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to four to five years in state prison.

Officials says Hall's blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Hall's attorney has requested for her client to serve his sentence at county jail since he has no previous criminal convictions.