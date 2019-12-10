Man killed in shooting outside Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man died when someone walked up to the vehicle he was in, fired once and ran away.

Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson says the man died late Monday at a Countryside Inn in Wichita. He says the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

KAKE-TV reports the man was in his 30s but his name has not been released.

Nicholson says the suspect was later arrested by police.

Police are interviewing several witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes two weeks after a 55-year-old man was killed in a shooting police called drug-related outside of the same motel.