Man killed in crash after fleeing police in stolen car

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was killed Monday when the stolen vehicle he was riding in collided with a garbage truck while fleeing police in Seattle near Lake City, police said.

Officers spotted a Subaru Monday afternoon parked behind a grocery store which matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

Officers walked up to the Subaru and tried to contact the male passenger and female driver in the vehicle, but police said they sped away. They fled south, with officers in pursuit, eventually colliding with a parked garbage truck, police said.

The male passenger was killed in the collision, police said. The female suspect climbed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested. She was to a hospital. No one else was injured in the incident.