Man killed in Portland hit-and-run ID'd, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have released the name of a 27-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday in a hit-and-run.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police continue to look for the car involved in the crash that killed Cristian Drae Lennon on Northeast Portland Highway near 45th Avenue. No arrests have been announced.

Police on Wednesday described the involved vehicle as a 1996-1998 red or maroon Chevy Blazer that should have front-end damage.

City transportation officials say Lennon's death marks the 38th traffic fatality in Portland this year.