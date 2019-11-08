Man killed in Kent shooting

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and another wounded as the two exchanged gunfire in Kent, Washington.

KOMO reports it was just after 3 a.m. Friday when Kent officers were called to the Row Apartment complex for a report of gunfire. They arrived to find a man unconscious with multiple gunshots wounds. CPR was performed on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police dogs searched the area and found the suspected shooter near the Kent-Meridian High School football field with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and shot each other and there are no other outstanding suspects.