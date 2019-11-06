Man just released from jail charged with assault, carjacking

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man just released from jail was arrested on charges of punching a 79-year-old man in the face and stealing his vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Brenden Harriman, of Lebanon, pleaded not guilty to assault and robbery charges Tuesday

Police said the driver saw Harriman looking for a ride Monday and picked him up. Prosecutors said Harriman had just been released on personal recognizance bail for not showing up to court on a separate case involving an assault charge.

Police in Haverhill found the driver with blood on his face and clothes. They said Harriman threatened and hit him before driving away.

Harriman was held without bail. His public defender didn't contest the state's and judge's position that he be held in jail.