Man jailed for hatchet attack in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another person with a hatchet in Topeka.
WIBW-TV reports that the attack happened late Sunday at a home in south Topeka. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim's name was not released.
Police have not disclosed any details about what led to the confrontation.
