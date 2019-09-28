Man gets up to 12 years in prison for stabbing state trooper

BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper after a multi-state car chase has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday to numerous charges in connection with the October 2018 attack included armed assault with intent to murder and carjacking.

Police say Le carjacked a 72-year-old woman's vehicle after a car crash in New Hampshire and led police on chase through Vermont and into Massachusetts, where he crashed in New Salem.

Police say Le then stabbed Trooper Mark Whitcomb repeatedly before he was shot by another officer.

Le and Whitcomb were hospitalized for treatment.

Le's attorney has questioned his mental health.