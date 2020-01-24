Man gets 5 years for slamming pregnant girlfriend into wall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been given five years in prison for slamming his pregnant girlfriend into a wall.

The Gazette reported that Randelle Brown, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids. A jury convicted him Oct. 2 of domestic abuse assault, abuse assault and other crimes.

Brown grabbed the 25-year-old woman by the neck and slammed her against the wall on Jan. 22, 2018, prosecutors said. He also slapped her face. She was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

He told her that if she tried to leave him he'd beat her again and that if she went to police, he would kill her, prosecutors said.