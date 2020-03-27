Man gets 42 years for raping, kidnapping, beating woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison Wednesday for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman.

Cosmo Miles, 46, was found guilty of 17 guilty charges — including rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon — following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Susan Tripp.

He was acquitted on one count of unlawful sexual penetration, the Statesman Journal reported.

Miles, who previously went by the name Cosmo Luey Seal, had been out of prison for a domestic violence assault for only a few months when he was arrested by Salem police in August.

According to court records, he was previously convicted of inflicting injury on his spouse, strangulation, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence assault, among other crimes.

According to court records, the most recent victim met Miles while he was incarcerated. He was released from prison in May 2019.

According to court records, his assaults on the woman at a Salem home took place in a series of attacks.